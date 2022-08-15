Apple's New MacBook Pro M2 Sees First Amazon Discount With $100 Off

The MacBook Air is the go-to option for those looking for a more affordable portable Apple computer but, in 2022, the entry price of the popular laptop rose by $100. With the unveiling of the redesigned MacBook Air M2, Apple increased the starting price to $1,199, though you can cut the price back down to size with . The markdown applies to the starlight colorway and is the best MacBook Air M2 deal around currently, even matching Apple's education-exclusive pricing.

The 2022 MacBook Air model has seen as complete design overhaul, now featuring a larger and brighter 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display and thinner profile. Inside, it's powered by Apple's all-new M2 chip which allows for a performance bump of up to 40% and battery life as long as 18 hours, according to Apple. The model on sale at Amazon features a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM. Other notable improvements include a 1080p FaceTime camera, a four-speaker sound system with support for Spatial Audio and support for Apple's innovative MagSafe charging cable.

Amazon's sale has no official end date so the $100 discount could disappear at any moment. The price cut is also being .