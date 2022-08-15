Galaxy Z Flip 4 Preorder Quest 2: Still the Best Student Internet Discounts Best 55-Inch TV Galaxy Z Fold 4 Preorder Nintendo Switch OLED Review Foldable iPhone? 41% Off 43-Inch Amazon Fire TV
Apple's New MacBook Pro M2 Sees First Amazon Discount With $100 Off

Here's a rare opportunity to save on Apple's latest laptop.

The MacBook Air is the go-to option for those looking for a more affordable portable Apple computer but, in 2022, the entry price of the popular laptop rose by $100. With the unveiling of the redesigned MacBook Air M2, Apple increased the starting price to $1,199, though you can cut the price back down to size with a $100 discount via Amazon right now. The markdown applies to the starlight colorway and is the best MacBook Air M2 deal around currently, even matching Apple's education-exclusive pricing. 

The 2022 MacBook Air model has seen as complete design overhaul, now featuring a larger and brighter 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display and thinner profile. Inside, it's powered by Apple's all-new M2 chip which allows for a performance bump of up to 40% and battery life as long as 18 hours, according to Apple. The model on sale at Amazon features a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM. Other notable improvements include a 1080p FaceTime camera, a four-speaker sound system with support for Spatial Audio and support for Apple's innovative MagSafe charging cable. 

Amazon's sale has no official end date so the $100 discount could disappear at any moment. The price cut is also being matched at B&H Photo