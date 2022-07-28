Apple's M2 MacBook Pro Sees First Ever Discount With $200 Savings

Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro received a big upgrade in 2022 with the addition of the M2 chip. While the machine has the same design as the M1 version that came before it, the new chip offers a significant boost to power and efficiency without increasing the price. In fact, you can with a $200 price cut. At $1,100, this is the best M2 MacBook Pro deal we've seen to date and a surprisingly good deal on such a new Apple product.

If you're looking for a pro-grade Apple laptop and don't want to spend top dollar on the M1 Pro or M1 Max-equipped MacBook Pro models, the M2 MacBook Pro is for you. It's the most powerful 13-inch laptop Apple currently offers and it has some advantages over the similarly priced M2 MacBook Air. Though the new Air received a physical redesign this year with a larger display and a lighter build, it's missing one key component: a fan. The M2 MacBook Pro does have an active cooling system meaning it doesn't have to constrain its power to avoid overheating. There's also more room for batteries in the Pro's thicker chassis meaning the M2 MacBook Pro offers the best MacBook battery life in this size class at 20 hours per charge.

Aside from the new M2 chip, the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro remains mostly unchanged from the previous iteration with its two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, Touch Bar control strip and choice of 256GB or 512GB SSD. Both configurations are $200 off at Best Buy with the higher capacity model also .

Purchasing via Best Buy will you score six months of Apple Music and Apple News Plus, as well as three months of Apple TV Plus, for free alongside your MacBook deal if you're a new or returning customer to those services. That's an additional $135 value.