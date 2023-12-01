Apple's Latest MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Models Hit All-Times Lows Today Only

If you've been left full of regret after not grabbing one of the many Black Friday and Cyber Monday laptop deals taking place over the last week or so, then you're in luck. Today only, Best Buy is discounting Apple's latest MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models by as much as $220, dropping several models down to new all-time low prices. Deals start at just $899, and several prices are being matched at Amazon, but you don't have long to score the savings.

At the cheaper end of the sale sits the entry-level 13.6-inch MacBook Air M2 which is $200 off at $899. This is the lowest we have seen this machine go since its 2022 release and it's an ideal pickup for those needing a portable and powerful machine for toting to and from school or the office. This particular model has a 256GB SSD, though you can save as much as $220 on higher-spec variants. If you need a larger screen, the 15-inch MacBook Air M2, released in June of this year, is also included in the sale with prices starting at $1,099 -- a $200 saving.

On the pro-grade side, the just-released M3-powered MacBook Pro lineup is also steeply discounted. The 14-inch model with a beefy 1TB SSD is down to a new record-low of $1,599. That's $200 off the Apple Store price and the same price that the 512GB version goes for there, so you're effectively getting a storage upgrade for free. That being said, you can nab the 512GB model at a $100 discount via Amazon if you don't need the extra space, dropping it down to $1,499.

Still a little pricey or you? be sure to check out our list of the best laptop deals for more options from Apple, HP, Dell and more.