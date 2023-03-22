Apple's 10th-Gen iPad Is Back on Sale With $50 Off Across All Configurations

Apple/CNET Apple's new entry-level iPad offers a faster A14 chip, USB-C connector and larger, edge-to-edge display. It's discounted by $50 across all configurations at Amazon and Best Buy right now. You're receiving price alerts for 2022 Apple 10.9-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB - Silver (10th Generation)

Apple makes some of the best tablets on the market, but they aren't the cheapest options around so it's usually well worth hopping on an iPad deal if you see one. One such deal applies to Apple's latest entry-level iPad right now: It's $50 off regular prices across all of its various colors and configurations at and . The base-spec 10th-generation iPad with 64GB of storage is down to just $399, with other configurations, including higher-capacity models and cellular-equipped variants, also seeing huge savings.

Named one of our best iPads for 2023, the new 10th-gen iPad got the biggest update to the entry-level iPad ever. Apple overhauled the design with an edge-to-edge display, flat sides and a USB-C port, plus Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. It runs on Apple's A14 Bionic chip, has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and supports Touch ID via the top button. It also has a 12-megapixel rear camera as well as a 12-megapixel front-facing camera with Center Stage, making it easy to take pictures or video chat with friends, family and colleagues.

If you enjoy a stylus for greater versatility on your tablets, be sure you grab the original Apple Pencil, as the Apple Pencil 2 is not compatible with this particular device. You can also add the if you plan to use your iPad for work or school.