Apple's Latest 10.2-Inch iPad Is Back on Sale at Just $269 (Save $60)

Apple's ninth-gen iPad could be just what you need if you're looking for a portable tablet that can help you be productive on the go (or from a comfortable couch). Whether you want to work, play, stay connected, create, explore or stream entertainment, the iPad makes all that easy. It has an upgraded CPU and Neural Engine that offer faster and more powerful performance compared to previous models.

Though iPads tend to be pricey, you can save $60 right now on the on Amazon, bringing the price down to just $269. The discount applies to both the space gray and silver colorways.

Apple's 10.2-inch tablet may not be its best iPad when it comes to raw power but it has plenty of great features. It's equipped with the powerful A13 Bionic chip, an 8-megapixel wide-angle rear camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide front camera with Center Stage technology and more. The Retina display has been upgraded from previous models and now has True Tone technology, which adjusts the screen for comfortable viewing in any light.

It also features a Lightning connector and gets up to 10 hours of battery life per charge. Plus, the 2021 iPad supports the and , which are sold separately, but can help you create and work with ease and may be worth the investment.

And if you are worried that 64GB of storage may not be enough for your pictures, videos or other projects or media, remember that Apple offers plenty of ways to increase your storage if you are willing to use cloud services like the company's own iCloud option or apps like Dropbox and Google Drive, so that storage size shouldn't limit what you can do on your iPad. Alternatively, you could upgrade to the 256GB configuration though only are seeing any form of discount at Amazon right now.

CNET's Scott Stein wrapped up his review of this iPad by saying, "I think the basic unexciting iPad wins out. Especially for the price." He awarded it an Editors' Choice.

