Apple 14-Inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro Is a Whopping $550 Off Today Only

The 14-inch MacBook Pro is a great laptop thanks to its surprisingly thin and light build while still boasting a whole lot of power. If portability really is your key requirement, the MacBook Air is the way to go. But if you need performance as well as portability, you can't beat the 14-inch MacBook Pro. Apple's MacBook Pro lineup has never been a cheap one, which makes this deal all the more impressive. Right now B&H Photo will sell you the M2 Pro-equipped MacBook Pro with an upgraded 1TB SSD for just $1,949 which is $550 off its original list price and just $50 more than Best Buy is selling the base 512GB model for right now.

While it's true that the M2 Pro isn't the latest chip in Apple's silicon lineup, it's still a great option. The M2 Pro chip inside this laptop sports an upgraded 19-core GPU and 12-core CPU married to 16GB of RAM. Storage is taken care of with a superfast 1TB SSD to round out the core specs.

Compared to the M3 MacBook Pro, the older chip actually has more GPU cores which could be important depending on what you're using it for and the newer chip actually has slower memory performance, too. There are areas where the M3 Pro comes up trumps, including hardware-accelerated ray tracing and dynamic caching, but for the majority of people, the M2 Pro is likely to be just the ticket. Especially when you can save some cash, too. (A similarly specced M3 Pro model would cost $2,399 at Apple.)

Other notable features include a large 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display as well as support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. You'll of course get a great keyboard with a Touch ID sensor for payments and authentication, while the huge Force Touch trackpad handles cursor control. And all in a gorgeous metal body that's available in two different colors.

This is a pretty sweet laptop, but we do know it won't be for everyone. If that includes you, be sure to check out our collection of the very best laptop deals before you buy anything.