Anycubic's Giant Black Friday Sale Is Live Now With Huge Discounts

Anycubic makes some fantastic 3D printers, and its Black Friday sale makes them easily accessible.

James Bricknell Senior Editor
James has been writing about technology for years but has loved it since the early 90s. While his main areas of expertise are maker tools -- 3D printers, vinyl cutters, paper printers, and laser cutters -- he also loves to play board games and tabletop RPGs.
Expertise 3D printers, maker tools such as Cricut style vinyl cutters and laser cutters, traditional paper printers Credentials
  • 6 years working professionally in the 3D printing space / 4 years testing consumer electronics for large websites.
2 min read
Four Anycubic printers on a green background
James Bricknell/CNET

Anycubic has a history of making some of the best budget 3D printers on the market, and this Black Friday it's going all out on the savings. We've pulled together some of the best deals, but you'll need to hurry because some last only 48 hours before being swapped out for new offers.

Now that we are close to the actual day of Black Friday, keep a close eye on this article as prices and products may change.

See at Anycubic

The site also has several great deals already, and if you use the select coupons, you can knock those prices even lower. For example, if you use the code BFCM20 on orders over $200, you'll get an added $20 off, on top of any other savings. Same with BFCM30 -- on orders over $400 you'll save $30.
All the different codes are:

  • $30 off $400+ sitewide with code BFCM30
  • $20 off $200+ sitewide with code BFCM20
  • $10 off $70+ sitewide with code BFCM10
  • $5 off $50+ sitewide with code BFCM5
  • $3 off $30+ sitewide with code BFCM3

Top deals

Anycubic Kobra 2: $189

The Kobra 2 is one of my favorite entry-level 3D printers, and at $189 it's an absolute steal. It's fast, accurate and affordable. Remember to clip that BFCM20 to claim the extra $20 of the $209 sale price.

Details
Save $90 with coupon
$189 at Anycubic

Anycubic Mono 2: $169

The photon Mono 2 is a great place to start in the resin 3D printing world. It's very fast and produces stunning results. At this price, it's a no-brainer.

Details
Save $40
$169 at Anycubic

Kobra Max: $379

Despite being an older model, the Kobra Max is still one of my favorite printers. It makes giant things, and it makes them well, though it moves much slower than the new version. But at $379 when you use the coupon BFCM30, it's still an excellent printer.

Details
Save $190 with coupon
$379 at Anycubic

Photon Mono X 6Ks: $269

If the Mono 2 above is a little too small for your needs, then take a look at the Mono X 6Ks, an excellent midsize resin 3D printer. It's big enough to print multiple D&D minis in one go, with a supreme amount of detail. Use coupon BFCM20 to get to the $269 price.

Details
Save $90 with coupon
$269 at Anycubic

Other Anycubic deals

Though these seem to be the major deals available, make sure you browse the Anycubic Black Friday page, because there are other deals on resin and filament that you can take advantage of. And keep an eye on our 3D printer deals article for other brands and deals.

