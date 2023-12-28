Amazon's Latest Echo Show 8 Is Down to a New All-Time Low Price for Prime Members

Smart displays are extremely versatile additions to your home, functioning as both smart speakers and visual aids, and Amazon makes some of the best on the market. While there are Echo Show smart displays from five to 15 inches in size, the Echo Show 8 is the sweet spot for most folks, offering enough screen space to be useful without taking up too much space on your nightstand or kitchen counter.

And right now, Prime members can nab one with a huge 40% discount at Amazon. Down to just $90, this is the lowest we have seen the latest 2023 model go since its September release, beating even its Black Friday price of $105, though the discount won't stick around forever.

In certain areas of your home, a smart display makes much more sense than a traditional smart speaker. While you'll still benefit from all of the voice-based Alexa commands, the built-in touchscreen is ideal for following along with a recipe, checking home security camera feeds, streaming video or seeing the week's weather forecast. There's also a built-in camera for video calls and, when you're not actively using the device, it can function as a digital photo frame.

Watch this: Amazon Debuts All-New Echo Show 8 03:18

The model on sale is Amazon's latest Echo Show 8, the third-gen device from this year, which features notable upgrades over the 2021 model. Those include faster response times, improved audio and "adaptive content" that can automatically adjust based on your proximity to the device.

And to help you take full advantage of its features, you can check out our roundup of all the best smart home deals for bargains on compatible smart lights, smart plugs and more.