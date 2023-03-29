Sonos Era 100 Review How to Download iOS 16.4 Save 55% on iPhone Cases How to Sign Up for Google's Bard Apple's AR/VR Headset VR for Therapy Clean These 9 Household Items Now Cultivate Your Happiness
Deals

Amazon's Halo Rise Smart Alarm Clock Returns to Its Best-Ever Price

Start your day off right with a simulated sunrise and get detailed information about your sleep patterns.
2 min read
Amazon Halo Rise wake up lamp
Amazon/CNET

Let's face it, a blaring alarm clock is hardly conducive to a good start to the day. If you're looking for a gentler alternative then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Amazon's Halo Rise is a smart alarm that wakes you up with a simulated sunrise, and comes packed full of other helpful sleep tracking features, and right now you can snag it on sale for $100. That's $40 off its usual price and marks a return to a record low price. There's no set expiration on this deal, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will be available. Get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

See at Amazon

The Halo Rise is a bedside companion that's designed to help you get better, more restful sleep at night. It's equipped with a built-in LED light that can simulate the sunrise to help you ease into your day, as well as a simulated sunset to help you drift off to sleep at night. Plus, it has tons of other sensors and monitors to help you understand what is affecting your sleep. It tracks your body movement and breathing patterns to estimate how long you spent in each sleep stage, and monitors the temperature, humidity and light levels in your room to see how they're affecting your rest. 

This purchase also comes with a six-month Halo membership (typically $4 a month), which gives you access to even more advanced features like body composition and tone analysis, workout recommendations and more. And when you pair it with one of Amazon's Echo smart speakers, you can customizes it with music, personal routines and more. 

