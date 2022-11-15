Amazon's Early Black Friday Deal Shaves $70 Off the Ring Video Doorbell Pro

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Even if you don't need want or need a complete home security system, it's nice to be able to keep an eye on who's coming and going. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro allows you to do much more besides, and right now you can pick it up at a discount. Amazon currently has this video doorbell on sale for $100, which saves you $70 compared to the usual price. This deal is one of Amazon's many early Black Friday offers, and does not have a set expiration, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will be available. We'd recommend getting your order in soon if you're hoping to grab one at this price, as deals come and go pretty fast during the holiday shopping season.

This video doorbell can help give you peace of mind by allowing you to keep an eye on your home's entrance from anywhere. It boasts HD video quality, plus color night vision, so you have a clear view of what's happening, day and night. And it has built-in motion sensors and will send alerts directly to your phone or tablet so you always know when you've got visitors -- invited or otherwise. Plus, it has both a speaker and microphone and supports two-way audio so you can easily chat with whoever's at your door.

Just note that this is a wired video doorbell, which means you don't have to worry about replacing the batteries, but will require you to install it using your home's existing doorbell wiring. If you don't want to deal with hardwiring it yourself, there are some wireless options out there as well.

Before you make your purchase, you'll want to make sure you feel comfortable with Ring's relationship with law enforcement, but you can always opt out of some of Ring's data-sharing settings for more privacy. If you still want the extra security of knowing what's on the other side of your door, snag this bargain while it lasts.