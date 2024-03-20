Amazon Spring Sale: 40 Best Home and Kitchen Deals to Shop

Amazon's spring sale is cooking and we've rounded up the best home, kitchen, air purifier and vacuum deals available at the retailer during its big flash sale, which started Wednesday.

There are literally thousands of deals to parse through, but we've done the hard work to separate real deals from the not-so-hot. We found price drops on some of our favorite home and kitchen gear, including our favorite vacuums, easy espresso machines, compact air purifiers and small appliances.

Vacuum deals are a major theme for Amazon's Big Spring Sale. Eureka/CNET

An early theme emerging in Amazon's surprise sale is vacuums and there are some true whoppers on corded and cordless vacuums in all price categories. Spring cleaning is upon us and Amazon has dropped the prices on high-end Dyson stick vacs, Roborock robot vacuums and more budget-friendly pics from Dirt Devil and Tineco.

See the best kitchen and home deals on Amazon right now. Check back often, as we'll be updating this page as new deals drop. For more, see the 19 best home security deals and the best laptop deals during Amazon's big spring sale.

Best Amazon vacuum deals

Do your spring cleaning like a pro with one of these excellent vacuums, all on major discount right now.

Best kitchen deals on Amazon

Spring is the perfect time to bag some new grilling tools and gear to keep hydrated with warm weather ahead.

Best Amazon home deals

Gianmarco Chumbe/CNET Blueair Blue Pure 411 Max: $136 Save $34 This is the slightly updated version of our top-rated air purifier. We set off a smoke bomb and the BlueAir max removed more particles than the rest of the pack. It comes in at just $136 during the spring sale. $136 at Amazon

