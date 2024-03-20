X
Amazon Spring Sale: 40 Best Home and Kitchen Deals to Shop

Save on Dyson vacuums, Ninja ice cream makers, Nespresso machines and loads more during the spring sales event.

Amazon's spring sale is cooking and we've rounded up the best home, kitchen, air purifier and vacuum deals available at the retailer during its big flash sale, which started Wednesday.

There are literally thousands of deals to parse through, but we've done the hard work to separate real deals from the not-so-hot. We found price drops on some of our favorite home and kitchen gear, including our favorite vacuums, easy espresso machines, compact air purifiers and small appliances.

Several Eureka vacuum cleaners are displayed against an orange background.

Vacuum deals are a major theme for Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

 Eureka/CNET

An early theme emerging in Amazon's surprise sale is vacuums and there are some true whoppers on corded and cordless vacuums in all price categories. Spring cleaning is upon us and Amazon has dropped the prices on high-end Dyson stick vacs, Roborock robot vacuums and more budget-friendly pics from Dirt Devil and Tineco.

See the best kitchen and home deals on Amazon right now. Check back often, as we'll be updating this page as new deals drop. For more, see the 19 best home security deals and the best laptop deals during Amazon's big spring sale.

Best Amazon vacuum deals

Do your spring cleaning like a pro with one of these excellent vacuums, all on major discount right now.
Brian Bennett/CNET

Tineco A11 Pet Cordless Vacuum: $190

Save $100

This is one of our top-rated vacuums, after putting more than 20 models through exhaustive testing. It's a great deal at its normal price but a total no-brainer with this discount.

$189 at Amazon

More Amazon vacuum deals

Best kitchen deals on Amazon

Spring is the perfect time to bag some new grilling tools and gear to keep hydrated with warm weather ahead.
ZeroWater

ZeroWater filter pitcher: $31

Save $7

This is the best water filter pitcher we tested, removing 100% of total dissolved solids from tap water. It's a few more bucks than Brita but does a better job churning out fresh H2O.

$31 at Amazon

More Amazon kitchen deals
Ninja/CNET

Ninja Creami: $150

Save $50

There's a reason this easy ice cream maker foes viral on social media every summer. Grab one while it's 25% off at Walmart.

$149 at Walmart

Even more kitchen deals

Best Amazon home deals
Gianmarco Chumbe/CNET

Blueair Blue Pure 411 Max: $136

Save $34

This is the slightly updated version of our top-rated air purifier. We set off a smoke bomb and the BlueAir max removed more particles than the rest of the pack. It comes in at just $136 during the spring sale.

$136 at Amazon

More Amazon home deals