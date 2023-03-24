Amazon Smart Plug Is Down to Just $15 -- Today Only

Amazon/CNET At a 40% discount, this Alexa-enabled plug adds voice control to any outlet at a great price. You're receiving price alerts for Amazon Smart Plug: $15

Upgrading your outlet with a smart plug comes with a lot of benefits, and it doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg to snag one. Often when people are buying smart home devices, smart plugs get overlooked, but they can add a new level of convenience to your home. Today, you can grab an Amazon Smart Plug for $15 at Best Buy. The company has slashed the price by 40%, which makes it a great time to pick one up for your home.

This smart plug is simple to use once you connect it to Wi-Fi and open the Alexa app. It has Alexa built-in, which means you'll be able to use voice control to power it on or off. In addition to voice control, you'll also be able to set schedules or routines, which can make things a little easier throughout your day. And because it's compact, it won't block the other plug on your outlet, so you can still use it for another device. It's not the "smartest" smart plug on the market, but it is reliable and easily integrates into homes already using Alexa. And at this price, it's a solid deal.

