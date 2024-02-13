Amazon Prime Members Can Score Last-Minute Valentine's Day Roses for Just $25
There's still time to send two dozen roses to your special someone -- and this Prime deal slashes $10 off the cost.
Valentine's Day is tomorrow, and if you haven't already sorted out something special for your sweetheart, it's crunch time. Many flower delivery services have passed delivery deadlines, but Amazon Prime members can still score a sweet deal on flowers for the occasion. Right now, Amazon has dropped the price on packages of two dozen roses to just $25. That's a $10 savings on the usual price of 24 stem roses and you won't have to stress about shopping last-minute in person.
There's a variety of colors available, including red, pink, white, orange and yellow, though it's worth noting that options may vary based on availability in your area, so it's best to get your order in sooner rather than later. Your roses will be staggered and tucked in order to protect the petals during shipping, so be sure to leave time to arrange them once your flowers arrive. Additionally, your order does not include a vase, so if you don't already have one at home, you'll need to order one separately.
It's also worth mentioning that if there's no direct delivery available in your area, you may be able to ship to a store and pick them up directly from your local Whole Foods.
Looking for something a little different this holiday? We've got plenty more last-minute Valentine's deals worth checking out, including travel deals.
More shopping deals from CNET
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. Peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.
Your dream home doesn't have to cost a fortune.
Add CNET Shopping