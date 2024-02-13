X
Amazon Prime Members Can Score Last-Minute Valentine's Day Roses for Just $25

There's still time to send two dozen roses to your special someone -- and this Prime deal slashes $10 off the cost.

Adrian Marlow Contributor
Two dozen pink roses from Amazon are displayed against a teal background.
Valentine's Day is tomorrow, and if you haven't already sorted out something special for your sweetheart, it's crunch time. Many flower delivery services have passed delivery deadlines, but Amazon Prime members can still score a sweet deal on flowers for the occasion. Right now, Amazon has dropped the price on packages of two dozen roses to just $25. That's a $10 savings on the usual price of 24 stem roses and you won't have to stress about shopping last-minute in person.  

See at Amazon

There's a variety of colors available, including red, pink, white, orange and yellow, though it's worth noting that options may vary based on availability in your area, so it's best to get your order in sooner rather than later. Your roses will be staggered and tucked in order to protect the petals during shipping, so be sure to leave time to arrange them once your flowers arrive. Additionally, your order does not include a vase, so if you don't already have one at home, you'll need to order one separately.

It's also worth mentioning that if there's no direct delivery available in your area, you may be able to ship to a store and pick them up directly from your local Whole Foods. 

Looking for something a little different this holiday? We've got plenty more last-minute Valentine's deals worth checking out, including travel deals

