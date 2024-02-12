Last-Minute Valentine's Day Deals: Options to Treat Your Sweetie for Less

If you've procrastinated on scoring something sweet and thoughtful for your sweetheart, we've got last minute deals you can still take advantage of ahead of Valentine's Day. Not only can you find something your special someone is sure to love, but you won't have to spend an arm and a leg, either. With everything from edible bouquets to products that can help spice things up, you'll find exactly what you need to celebrate with your valentine and stay within your budget.

1-800-Flowers 1-800-Flowers Up to 50% off Valentine's Day gifts At 1-800-Flowers, you'll find plenty of savings on Valentine's Day gifts, with some options discounted by as much as 50%. You can even score two dozen red roses in a luxury posh vase for just $88. See at 1-800-Flowers

Edible Arrangements Edible Arrangements Save 25% on Valentine's treats with code Edible Arrangements is offering a 25% off discount on its treats for this Valentine's Day. Just use promo code LOVE25 to take advantage of the savings. For example, you can save $15 on the yummy You and I cheesecake platter right now, which drops the price to just $45. See at Edible Arrangements

Baublebar/CNET BaubleBar Up to 60% off fine jewelry on sale With up to 60% off select on-sale fine jewelry, you can save big on some beautiful pieces that your special someone is sure to love. The Yuki 18K gold bracelet is currently down to just $84. And you'll get free shipping on orders over $75, making it the perfect time to score something shiny at a great price. See at BaubleBar

Lovehoney/CNET Lovehoney Up to 50% off Valentine's Day gifts Lovehoney is offering up to 50% off products to keep things spicy between you and your love. You can currently build your own $100 Valentine bundle from Lovehoney and save over $80. And if you spend more than $150, you can qualify for $15 one-day shipping from UPS. See at Lovehoney

