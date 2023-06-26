Amazon Prime Day 2023: How to Sign Up for Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Day is only a few weeks away -- July 11 and 12, 2023 -- and we're already anticipating big savings. Amazon is hyping the event with early deals and new invite-only deals that will ensure access to the hottest products when Prime Day arrives.

If you're looking for big deals this summer, now is a good time to sign up for a Prime membership. The subscription costs $139 a year, or $15 a month. (If you're a student, the price drops to less than $8 a month, or $7 for qualifying government assistance recipients.)

Read more: How to Prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2023

For that price, you get access to the Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music Prime streaming service (not to be confused with Amazon Music Unlimited, which costs extra), discounts on Whole Foods and Alexa products, and unlimited photo storage. You'll also get free same-day shipping on certain products.

Prime Day generally comes with price cuts on Amazon tech (like Ring doorbells and Echo devices), phones, laptops, tablets and more. If you sign up for an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, you'll get even more cash-back rewards at Amazon and Whole Foods.

We'll walk you through how to sign up for an Amazon Prime account. And if you're unsure about taking the leap, you can try out Amazon's 30-day free trial. For more, check out how Amazon Prime Day compares with Fourth of July sales.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime

To sign up for a Prime free trial and account:

1. Go to amazon.com/amazonprime.

2. Click Start your free 30-day trial in the orange box.

3. If you already have an Amazon account, sign in. If you don't, click Create your Amazon account, and enter your name, email and a password. Amazon will send you an email asking to verify your address with a one-time password.

4. Select a payment method (credit, debit, gift card or whatever it is you're using) and add your information. Click Continue.

That's it! You're now a Prime subscriber.

Get free overnight shipping on certain products with an Amazon Prime membership. James Martin/CNET

How to cancel your Amazon Prime membership

If you want to cancel your Amazon Prime membership (either before or after your free trial ends), sign in to your Amazon account and click the Account drop-down. Select Prime Membership. Click Update, cancel and more under the Membership heading, followed by End membership. Or you can visit this support page and click the End Membership button to jump straight to the right page. (Check out our full guide to canceling your Prime subscription and closing your account, and if you might be eligible for a refund.)

For more, check out a clever Amazon shopping tip for when you don't have someone's address.