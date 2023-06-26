Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
Keep Your Eyes in Top ShapeCNET CouponsLiving Off the GridBest Satellite Internet ProvidersHow to Watch 'Evil Dead Rise'Meal Delivery Services RatedMortgage RatesBest Solar Companies
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2023: How to Sign Up for Amazon Prime

Featuring the online retailer's biggest deals of the year, Amazon Prime Day is almost here.

alisondeniscorayome
alisondeniscorayome
Alison DeNisco Rayome Managing Editor
Managing Editor Alison DeNisco Rayome joined CNET in 2019, and is a member of the Home team. She is a co-lead of the CNET Tips and We Do the Math series, and manages the Home Tips series, testing out new hacks for cooking, cleaning and tinkering with all of the gadgets and appliances in your house. Alison was previously an editor at TechRepublic.
Expertise Home Tips, including cooking, cleaning and appliances hacks Credentials
  • National Silver Azbee Award for Impact/Investigative Journalism; National Gold Azbee Award for Online Single Topic Coverage by a Team; National Bronze Azbee Award for Web Feature Series
See full bio
Alison DeNisco Rayome
2 min read
Amazon Prime Day deals for various products

Signing up for Amazon Prime ahead of Prime Day will give you access to early deals.

 Robert Rodriguez / CNET
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Amazon Prime Day is only a few weeks away -- July 11 and 12, 2023 -- and we're already anticipating big savings. Amazon is hyping the event with early deals and new invite-only deals that will ensure access to the hottest products when Prime Day arrives.

If you're looking for big deals this summer, now is a good time to sign up for a Prime membership. The subscription costs $139 a year, or $15 a month. (If you're a student, the price drops to less than $8 a month, or $7 for qualifying government assistance recipients.) 

Read more: How to Prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2023

For that price, you get access to the Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music Prime streaming service (not to be confused with Amazon Music Unlimited, which costs extra), discounts on Whole Foods and Alexa products, and unlimited photo storage. You'll also get free same-day shipping on certain products. 

Prime Day generally comes with price cuts on Amazon tech (like Ring doorbells and Echo devices), phones, laptops, tablets and more. If you sign up for an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, you'll get even more cash-back rewards at Amazon and Whole Foods. 

We'll walk you through how to sign up for an Amazon Prime account. And if you're unsure about taking the leap, you can try out Amazon's 30-day free trial. For more, check out how Amazon Prime Day compares with Fourth of July sales.

Sign up for Prime

How to sign up for Amazon Prime

To sign up for a Prime free trial and account:

1. Go to amazon.com/amazonprime.

2. Click Start your free 30-day trial in the orange box. 

3. If you already have an Amazon account, sign in. If you don't, click Create your Amazon account, and enter your name, email and a password. Amazon will send you an email asking to verify your address with a one-time password. 

4. Select a payment method (credit, debit, gift card or whatever it is you're using) and add your information. Click Continue

That's it! You're now a Prime subscriber. 

amazon package by a door

Get free overnight shipping on certain products with an Amazon Prime membership. 

 James Martin/CNET

How to cancel your Amazon Prime membership

If you want to cancel your Amazon Prime membership (either before or after your free trial ends), sign in to your Amazon account and click the Account drop-down. Select Prime Membership. Click Update, cancel and more under the Membership heading, followed by End membership. Or you can visit this support page and click the End Membership button to jump straight to the right page. (Check out our full guide to canceling your Prime subscription and closing your account, and if you might be eligible for a refund.) 

For more, check out a clever Amazon shopping tip for when you don't have someone's address.

Upgrading to smart plugs, lights and speakers?
Install the CNET Shopping extension and we'll help you turn your house into a smart home without breaking the bank.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Smart Home Guides

Smart Home