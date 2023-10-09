Amazon Knocks Up to $60 Off Google Nest Security Cameras Pre-Prime Day

With tons of simple and user-friendly security cameras on the market, it's never been easier to keep an eye on your home. And thanks to these early Prime Day deals, it's affordable right now as well. Amazon is offering up to 33% off Google Nest security cameras, with prices starting at just $70. Just note that there's no set expiration for these deals, and we don't know if they'll last through the Prime Day event, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The wired Nest Cam Indoor is one of our overall favorite security cameras of 2023 and right now you can grab it on sale for just $70, which saves you $30 compared to the usual price. It features 1080p HDR video, built-in night vision and two-way audio and allows you to check on things from anywhere with a 24/7 live feed. Or if you want more comprehensive coverage, you can grab this second-gen Nest Cam Outdoor for $60 off, which drops the price down to $120. It boasts many of the same specs as the indoor cam, but has a more rugged design with an IP54 weather-resistance rating and it can operate in temperatures ranging from minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit to 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, it's battery-powered, so there's no specific tools or know-how required for installation.

And if you want an easy way to keep an eye on who's coming and going, you can grab the battery-powered Google Nest Doorbell for $120, which is $60 off the usual price. It's one of our favorite video doorbells on the market, and features a 24/7 live HD video feed with HDR and night vision. It will also send alerts to your phone when activity is detected, and it can tell the difference between a person, package, animal or vehicle. And with two-way audio, you can easily chat with visitors or delivery drivers.