X
Amazon Knocks Up to $40 Off Its Latest Echo Speakers

Don't miss your chance to save up to 38% on some of our absolute favorite smart speakers of 2023.

Several different Amazon Echo smart speakers against a blue background.
Amazon

Amazon's Echo speakers are some of our absolute favorites on the market, claiming multiple spots on our list of the best smart speakers of 2023. And right now, you can grab some of its latest models at a great price. The online retailer is currently offering up to 38% off its current generation of Echo devices, with prices starting at just $25. There's no set expiration for these deals, so there's no guaranteeing how long they'll be available. You may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings. 

See at Amazon

There are a few different models you can pick up for less at this sale, including the fourth-gen Echo, which is our overall favorite smart speaker on the market right now. It impressed our reviewer with its solid sound quality, and it even supports lossless HD audio when streaming through Amazon Music. You can pick up this flagship smart speaker for just $65 right now, which saves you $35 compared to the usual price. 

Or if you're looking for a more affordable option, you can grab the fifth-gen Echo Dot, which is our favorite budget smart speaker of 2023. It can't quite match the audio quality of the fourth-gen Echo above, but is still packed full of great features, including a built-in motion detector and temperature sensor, and it can be used as a Wi-Fi range extender if you've got an Eero router. You can save $15 on the basic model, which drops the price down to $35, or upgrade to the model with a built-in LED clock for $50, which saves you $10.

There are a few other discounted speakers to choose from, including the new Echo Pop, which just hit shelves this year. It's a compact option that offers the basics like Alexa voice-control and hands-free music streaming, and you can pick it up for just $25 right now, which saves you $15 compared to the list price. And serious audiophiles may want to grab the Echo Studio, which boasts the best sound quality in Amazon's lineup. It's also the priciest with a list price of $200, but right now you can pick it up for $40 off. There's also a kids edition of the fifth-gen Echo Dot, which makes it easy to set parental controls and comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus. You can grab it for $45 right now, which saves you $15 compared to the usual price.

Shopping laptop image

