Some Big Amazon Prime Day Deals Require an Invite: Here's How It Works

The second Amazon Prime Day event of the year is coming next week. Amazon Big Deal Days arrive Oct. 10 and 11 and should feature some of the biggest savings of the year on tons of our favorite products.

The most popular lightning deals may require a keen eye and a quick trigger finger, but some of the biggest early deals require a bit more preparation. This year, Amazon has introduced invite-only discounts for sales that it expects to be extremely popular.

Read more: Don't let porch pirates ruin Amazon Prime Day

Amazon's new invite-only offers for Prime Day give bargain hunters a chance to ensure access to specific deals without having to watch the site like a hawk. In order to be eligible for certain high-profile Prime Day deals, you'll need to register for those products beforehand.

Below, learn how Amazon Prime Day invite-only deals work and how you can sign up for special deals now.

What are Amazon Prime Day invite-only deals?

Some Prime Day deals require an invitation to purchase. Amazon/Screenshot by CNET

Some of the biggest Amazon Prime Day deals are displayed on the site now, with a special box on the right indicating they are "Available by invitation." A yellow "Request invite" button sits below the promoted Prime Day price. Clicking that button will register you for a guarantee to buy the product at the Prime Day price when it goes on sale.

Invitations will be granted based on the number of products Amazon has in stock. If your request for an invitation is successful, you'll get an email from Amazon with a special link to buy the product when it goes on sale.

How do Amazon Prime Day invite-only deals work?

It's simple for Amazon Prime members to request invites for deals that are available by invitation. Look for the yellow button marked "Request invite" below the advertised Amazon Prime Day price. These buttons will only be present on products that are marked "Available by invitation."

Amazon/Screenshot by CNET

After you click the yellow button, a small pop-up window will confirm that you've requested an invitation, and the product page will refresh to show "Invite requested." You'll also get a confirmation email from Amazon with the subject "Invite-only deal requested," that shows the product you requested and the Prime Day deal price.

If you're selected by Amazon to receive an invitation, you'll get an email during Prime Day with a special link to buy the product. The product page will display a timer showing how long you have left to make the purchase. If you're not selected for the invitation, you'll receive an email explaining that as well.

You can only apply for one invitation for each product, but you can request invites for as many Prime Day deals as you like.

Which Amazon products are offered as invite-only deals in October?

We've found eight products so far that are being offered now as invite-only deals for Amazon Big Deal Days. The list includes two Fire TVs, a Sony soundbar, a SodaStream bundle, a Blink outdoor security camera, Jabra earbuds, a Citizen watch and a Philips air fryer.

For more on Amazon October Prime Day 2023, learn how to get Prime Day deals without paying for Prime and all the perks you get with an Amazon Prime membership.