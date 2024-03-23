X
Amazon Big Spring Sale: Get the Renpho R4 Pro Massage Gun for $30 Off

Nab a good deal on one of our favorite massage guns during Amazon's spring sale.

If you've been shopping around for a massage gun, you may want to consider the Renpho R4 Pro. This is one of our top-rated picks on our best massage guns list, especially if you're on a budget. This massage gun is a favorite because of the adjustable arm that easily changes the angle of the head. We compared it with other heavy-duty massage guns (like the Theragun) and found that the Renpho R4 Pro lived up to the hype and was a more affordable option if you aren't looking to drop more than $400 on this sort of recovery tool. The Renpho R4 Pro massage gun is normally $100 on Amazon, but during the Amazon Big Spring Sale, a $30 coupon takes it down to $70.

Grab this great deal before the sale is over. And if you're looking for other deals, check out CNET's top picks from the Amazon Big Spring Sale.

