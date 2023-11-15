X
Already Affordable OnePlus ANC Earbuds Are Up to 50% Off for Black Friday

You don't have to spend a small fortune to get some great noise cancelling earbuds and OnePlus is here to prove it.

OnePlus earbuds
OnePlus

There are plenty of different wireless earbuds on the market and with Black Friday now just around the corner Amazon has a couple of OnePlus options with some deep discounts just waiting to tempt you. Neither of these deals has a listed end date, however, so we can't vouch for how long these prices will hang around.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy?

Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found.

The biggest of the discounts is 50% off the OnePlus Nord Buds 2, making these wireless earbuds a bargain at just $30. Looking for something a little more upmarket? The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are yours right now for just $100, a 44% saving.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 at Amazon
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at Amazon

Starting with the cheaper model, the Nord Buds 2 are available in both white and black, or lightning white and thunder gray if we're going to use their proper names. Both colors come with up to 36 hours of battery life, active noise cancelation technology, and an IP55 water and dust resistance rating. Fast charging also ensures that these things can be topped up quickly if you need any extra battery life in a pinch.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are the more pro-level earbuds, as the name suggests, thanks to their 39-hour battery life and more fetching colors; choose between arbor green and obsidian black when placing your order. You'll benefit from a personalized hearing profile thanks to OnePlus Audio ID, and the design of the earbuds themselves is such that OnePlus promises reduced wind and residual noise pickup.

If neither of these earbuds hit the spot for you, don't worry -- there are sure to be plenty of Black Friday headphone deals in the coming days just waiting to grab your eye.

