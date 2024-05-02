Add Some of Our Favorite Adjustable Dumbbells to Your Home Gym at 31% Off

Adjustable dumbbells are getting better and better. More companies are making them now, and they allow you to condense an entire weight bench into just two dumbbells. That means you're saving space, but you're also opening up your workout options. Adjustable dumbbells allow you to go from light to heavy with ease, and the MX55 Rapid Change adjustable dumbbells do that and more, and they're currently 31% off at MX Select.

We're big fans of MX Select's adjustable dumbbells, naming them as our favorite option when it comes to versatility. Normally costing $549, but down to $379 thanks to this sale, the MX55 adjustable dumbbells can go as low as 10 pounds each, and as high as 55 pounds each. That's going to be more than enough for a lot of people. Each dumbbell has 10 main settings in total, meaning you can really fine-tune your exercises with them, and come with a rack you can put them down on that supports them safely, and allows you to easily change them up.

They also have a special handle that's made from contoured rubber, which means they're more comfortable than some as well, even while holding a dumbbell that is uneven in weight. On top of the main weight options, you can also "microload" them thanks to a 2.5-pound setting that you can add or remove to go even harder. With such versatility and so much money off, this is definitely one of the best adjustable dumbbell deals right now.

Other options on sale at MX Select include the heavier MX85 adjustable dumbbells that go all the way up to 85 pounds, on sale for $549 ($150 off), and the MX80 barbell set which is discounted to $499 from $899. It comes with a straight bar, curl bar, weights up to 80 pounds and a stand.