Add 2TB of Fast Seagate Xbox Storage for Just $227, the Lowest Price We've Seen

There are always plenty of great Xbox deals around, but if you already own the console itself, one of the best accessories you can buy is a new Seagate 2TB storage expansion card. It adds a ton more storage to your Xbox and supports all of the same features as the internal storage as well, and right now you can add one to your setup for just $227. That's the deal that's live at Amazon today, but you can also choose to place your order at Best Buy for the slightly increased $230 price instead.

This expansion card works with both the high-end Xbox Series X and the mid-range Xbox Series S, adding an extra 2TB of storage. If you're an older Xbox Series S owner with just 512GB of storage this could very well change the game, especially if you find yourself always deleting games to make space for others.

This might be external storage but it still has all the same capabilities as the storage that's built in, which means you can enjoy Xbox's awesome quick resume feature for speedy gaming and the performance will be just as fast as what you're used to -- you'll just have a ton more space for saving games, clips, screenshots and more.

If you're an Xbox Game Pass subscriber and like to try out all the games, this SSD will make your life so much easier you'll wonder how you ever lived without it.