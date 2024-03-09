Act Quickly to Snag Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Just $36

There are a lot of coding tools out there, but one of the most popular and most used is Visual Studio. Unfortunately, it's a pretty pricey option if you get it from Microsoft, costing you a substantial $45 per month. Luckily, there's an alternative in the form of this deal from StackSocial, which will net you Visual Studio Pro 2022 on Windows for just $36. You can only get it that low if you use the coupon code ENJOY20, so be sure to do that when you're checking out to get the lowest price.

When you're writing and editing code on a large scale, basic rich text editors probably aren't going to cut it. Having an IDE, or integrated development environment, will allow you to not only write and edit, but also run your code so you can debug it all in one platform. Microsoft Visual Studio is a 64-bit IDE with advanced tools and built-in integrations that can make it much easier to handle a sizable workload or a particularly large project.

Visual Studio Pro will allow you to build across languages and platforms, and with IntelliCode to help you complete lines or blocks of code, you should be able to increase your speed and accuracy on the whole. CodeLens is another great feature that allows you to see recent changes, tests, authors and more. Perhaps most importantly, you'll be able to collaborate in real time and make sure your team's code stays consistent.

There are a couple of caveats when it comes to choosing this deal over paying for the full subscription version. First, the code provided can only be used once, meaning you will have access to Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 on only one device and will not be able to install it on multiple machines or transfer it if your current device crashes. You also won't get the Azure access and credit that the Microsoft subscription includes. The good news is that updates are included with your purchase, so this should serve you well for as long as you have your current device. Just be sure to check the system requirements to ensure your device is compatible with this program before checkout.