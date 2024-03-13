Act Quickly to Get Up to 47% Off Keychron's Mechanical Keyboards

Most would agree that all best gaming keyboards are also great mechanical keyboards, but not all of them are designed to help improve your fragging game. There are tons of great clicky and clacky keyboards out there that will look right at home in an office or anywhere else, and Keychron makes some of the most popular around. Right now, you can pick from four of its best and save up to 47% in the process.

Woot is currently offering four different Keychron keyboards with varying degrees of discounts -- it was five, but one sold out while we were writing this, which brings us to our word of warning: These deals are only going to be around until they either sell out or March 23 rolls around. If you want to make sure you save on your next mechanical keyboard, the time to act is now.

The various keyboards on offer here cover different sizes and designs, so there should be something for everyone. One of them is actually designed for gaming: The Keyckron K6 mechanical gaming keyboard would normally sell for $95, but order now and you'll pay just $50. It comes with both Mac and Windows layouts and features RGB backlights and Gateron Brown switches. All lovely stuff, we think you'll agree. It's even hot-swappable so you can install your own switches if you prefer.

Those looking for a full-sized keyboard might want to check out the Keychon C2, another hot-swappable keyboard that is designed for Windows and Mac. It's RGB-capable and has Gateron G Pro Brown switches installed by default -- yours for just $50, down from the usual $86 asking price. There are other options as well, so be sure to check out the full list. Failing that, check out our list of the best keyboard deals if you don't find a Keychron to suit your needs, although we're sure you will.