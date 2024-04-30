Act Fast to Snag a Samsung Galaxy Tab at Its Lowest Price Yet

If you're in the market for a new tablet, you might find yourself overwhelmed with all the different options out there. If you prefer products from the Android ecosystem and want to stick with that, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a great option. Right now, the latest 2024 model is on sale for the lowest price we've seen yet. This tablet typically costs $330, but right now, you can get it for just $250.

The Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite tablet has a 10.4-inch screen and a slim metal design. It comes with the S Pen stylus for notetaking without a keyboard or mouse. Our reviewer Josh Goldman noted this tablet does more than its name implies, with high-productivity capabilities that allow you to multitask with ease. The battery also lasts 14 hours, so you don't have to worry about constantly needing to charge your device. This model comes with 64GB of storage, perfect for everyday use.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

The 128GB version of this tablet is on sale right now too. It is the same tablet, just with more storage. The 128GB version usually retails for $400, but you can get it now for $320. If you want to save even more and are OK with an older model, check out this deal at Walmart: For a limited time, you can score the 2022 version, which normally runs $349, for only $199.

If this Galaxy Tab doesn't do exactly what you're looking for, check out our list of top tablet deals that are happening right now.