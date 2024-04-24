Act Fast to Score This Lenovo Tab Extreme Bundle Deal

A great tablet can help you get work done, binge-watch your favorite content and stay organized. If you've been looking to acquire one for yourself, then this tablet might be the right fit. With its ample screen size, reliable performance and beautiful graphics, you'll love this deal. As of today, you can snag the Lenovo Tab Extreme for only $950 at Best Buy. You'll save $150 off its regular price of $1,100.

The Lenovo Tab Extreme is a 14.5-inch powerhouse with 12GB RAM for speedy performance and 256GB memory so you can store your important documents, as well as your favorite software and apps. But there's more: this deal also includes a keyboard and precision pen so you can create without having to worry about spending on accessories that will make it easier to get work done.

Need to watch your favorite shows or look at presentations? The OLED display sports a 3,000x1,876 screen resolution that should make colors pop and enhance contrast, which will come in handy if you're video editing. Its screen size and the included accessories really make this tablet a great laptop substitute or addition to your home office arsenal. The Tab Extreme includes a 13 MP front-facing camera and a 13 MP + 5 MP rear camera that lets you make videos and look your best during work or personal video calls.

The sound should also be solid thanks to the octa-JBL acoustic system. Plus, you'll be able to download everything the Google Play store has to offer and easily sync this tablet to your other Android devices. At only $950, this tablet, pen and keyboard deal is a steal.

