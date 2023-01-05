Lenovo Goes All-In on OLED and E Ink Laptops and Tablets at CES 4:32 Watch Now

Speaker 1: Lenovo always brings several interesting innovative devices to CES and it did not let us down for 2023. Speaker 1: Let's start with the Lenovo tab Extreme, which follows in the paths of other big tablets like the iPad Pro and Galaxy tab S eight Ultra. It's made for entertainment, but the accessories help you use it however you want. It has a 14 and a half inch O LED screen with a [00:00:30] three K resolution, so you have great contrast and color in detail. Plus it has a 120 hertz refresh rate for smoother motion. It supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for its eight speaker audio system with four wolfers and four tweeters split between the left and right. So it should be great for streaming, for gaming and for game streaming. The accessories turn this into a nice little productivity machine too with this full [00:01:00] size detachable backlit keyboard and not so full-size touch pad. Uh, it attaches magnetically and it has this hinge design so you can tilt the tablet thumb and it has this interesting stand in stand design. Speaker 1: So you can remove the keyboard and you still have a kickstand that works vertically your horizontally. For the tablet, you get a pen that also magnetically attaches to the back for storage and charging. The extreme is expected to be available [00:01:30] later in 2023 starting at $1,200. So that's some competition for Samsung. And here's competition for Amazon's Kindle Scribe. This is Lenovo's Smart Paper. It's an e Ink display with a paper like feel for reading and writing. The tablet has a bunch of menu options like your book library, a bookstore and notebooks, and you can use the included pen to take notes or scribble in the margins of a book. And the pen is sensitive to tilt [00:02:00] and pressure. Lenovo made it easy to make screen adjustments too. You can make reading more comfortable with brightness and color temperature sliders. The smart paper with the pen and cover is also expected later this year for $400, but that's not where Lenovo stopped with Ink displays this year. Speaker 1: Lenovo updated its Think book plus for 2023 and it's a dual display laptop with an eing screen on the outside and a regular display on [00:02:30] the inside. Now that inside display is a 13 inch ole touch screen and outside is a 12 inch color ein touch screen and it's now called the Think Book plus Twist because it uses a rotating center hinge so you can swap between the two displays. Both displays are pen enabled, so you can do things like jot down a quick note in a meeting without opening the laptop. The best part of having the displays rotate though is likely going to be the battery life savings you'll get [00:03:00] from using the E Ink instead of the olet. The Think book plus twist will start at $1,649 and is expected to be available this June. Grounding things out is another dual display laptop. Speaker 1: The yoga book nine I. It has two 13 inch Olay touchscreens connected by one of Lenovo's rotating soundbar hinges that you'll find on its regular yoga nine i two and one. The yoga books design lets you use it as two separate displays horizontally [00:03:30] and vertically. Or you can turn the bottom display into a touchscreen keyboard and track pad or you can use it as one big display. A detachable Bluetooth keyboard is also included and it can be magnetically attached on top of the bottom display or used separately. Lenovo designed a smart pen stylist to be used with the yoga book and both it and the keyboard wrap up into a nice bundle with a cover that [00:04:00] doubles as a stand for the two and one the yoga book nine I is expected to ship in June starting at $2,100 and that's just the start of what Lenovo announced for the show. But that's all I'm covering here, so be sure to check out more from CES 20 twenty3@cnet.com. I'm Josh Goldman, please like and subscribe if that's something you do. Uh, you'll see me when you see me and thanks for watching.