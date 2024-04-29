Act Fast to Grab a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus for Only $500
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus is now as low as $500 on Amazon, for a limited time only.
Samsung tablets have frequented our top tablets list pretty often. And right now on Amazon, you can get a decent discount on Samsung's Galaxy S9 FE tablets, part of the company's latest lineup. Prices are as low as $500 for the Plus version in the color silver, a $100 savings.
Those on the hunt for a new midrange tablet might want to consider Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE. It has an IP68 rating for water- and dust-resistance, making these tablets durable, and you can choose 128GB or 256GB of storage. The S9 FE standard tablet has a 10.9-inch display, and the S9 FE Plus version has a display that's a bit bigger at 12.4 inches.
You likely won't have to worry about your tablet running out of juice while you're using it, as you'll get battery life of 18 hours for the S9 FE and 20 hours for the S9 FE Plus. Both versions have an 8-megapixel camera, allowing you to take better pictures than previous models were capable of. The two versions of this tablet also come with the Galaxy Connected Experience feature, which lets you use the tablet to take calls and messages sent to your Galaxy phone.
If the Galaxy Tab S9 FE or S9 FE Plus models aren't exactly what you were looking for, check out our roundup of the best tablet deals currently available.
