Deals

79+ Under-$50 Cyber Monday Deals to Help You Check Everyone Off Your Gift List

Cyber Monday is here and so are some super affordable deals on tech, shoes, toys and more.

Jared DiPane
3 min read
With Cyber Monday sales now in full swing, you can grab even more deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target and other retailers. You'll find discounts on tech gifts (including gifts for yourself, of course) from Apple, Amazon and Belkin, along with things like air fryers, fuzzy slippers and popular toys -- all for $50 or less. 

If you're looking for stocking stuffers or less expensive gifts, you can also find our roundup of the best Cyber Monday deals under $25. After you've checked those out, you may want to also look through the Cyber Monday discounts on TVslaptops and some wacky doodads and knickknacks

We'll continue to update this list of Cyber Monday deals under $50 you can buy today, so check back often for our current picks.

Tech deals under $50 for Cyber Monday: Amazon, Apple, JBL and more

Echo Dot (5th Gen) + Hue smart bulb: $25 - Save $41

Every time that Amazon has offered a bundle like this in the past, it's sold out before the end of the sale period -- and the bundle with two bulbs has already sold out. With this being Amazon's newest Echo Dot, we anticipate there will be a lot of interest in the huge discount, so be sure to grab one now before it's too late.

$25 at Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $35 - Save $20

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max sits above the Fire TV Stick 4K in Amazon's lineup, making it one of the best options for a lot of people. It's $10 more than the regular Fire TV Stick 4K, but for the extra $10 you get 40% more power (which means faster app loads and better overall navigation), as well as Wi-Fi 6 support for faster streaming. 

$35 at Amazon
Nomad Kevlar Universal Charging Cable: $32 - Save $13

The cable is made of Kevlar to ensure that it's ultra durable and can keep up with your wear and tear. It has USB-A, mini USB, and USB-C charging connections that you can mix and match to ensure you can power up all of your favorite gadgets with ease.

$32 at Nomad

Apple AirTag: $25 - Save $4

An AirTag would make a great gift for any Apple fan in your life and you can save a few bucks on one right now. These little item trackers can be slipped into luggage, backpacks and wallets or attached to keys, bikes and more. 

$25 at Amazon
Echo Show 5 (2021): $35 - Save $50

Amazon's latest Echo Show 5 model is currently 59% off at Amazon, dropping it back to its lowest price. It comes in three color options, has a 5-inch display on the front and a 2-megapixel camera for video calls with friends and family. 

$35 at Amazon
Fire 7 Tablet: $40 - Save $20

Amazon's Fire Tablets are some of the hottest-selling devices during times like Black Friday, and right now the company has its newest (and smallest) tablet marked down to a truly affordable price at just $40. Right now, all three colors are in stock, but that could change at any time.

$40 at Amazon
Home deals under $50 for Cyber Monday: Air fryer, blender, pillow

Nomad Pen: $35 - Save $15

With so much of our life being digital these days you may not think a pen is a great gift, but it can be an awesome one. Sometimes, you just need to write things down and this stylish pen not only looks great but also writes very smoothly. Give one a shot today.

$35 at Nomad

Bella 8-quart air fryer with divided basket: $40 - Save $70

This Bella air fryer has a large 8-quart capacity, making it great for use with small or large families. It comes with a divider for the basket so you can cook two things at the same time, though they have to cook at the same temperature, unlike dual-basket air fryers.

$40 at Best Buy

Software deals under $50 for Cyber Monday: Microsoft, Dollar Flight Club, LastPass and more

Microsoft Office Professional 2021 lifetime license: $30 - Save 50%

This limited-time offer is near the lowest price we've seen for this wildly popular Microsoft Office lifetime license. It's available for both Mac and Windows, so be sure to grab the right one for the computer that you use regularly.

$30 at StackSocial

Complete CompTIA and IT Exam training bundle: $45 - Save 98%

This bundle includes five courses and over 180 hours of training materials. Whether you're looking to change careers or want to just learn more on the side, this is a great way to pick up useful skills at a fraction of the regular price.

$45 at StackSocial

Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus lifetime subscription: $50 - Save 97%

Whether you travel for pleasure or business, you should be using Dollar Flight Club to help you get the best flights for the cheapest prices. Right now, you can pick up a lifetime subscription for just $50 which is an absolute steal. 

$50 at StackSocial

Fashion deals under $50 for Cyber Monday: Shoes, slippers, travel kit

Hey Dude shoes: $45 - Save $15

Hey Dude makes lightweight slip-on shoes in a ton of different colors and patterns, and many of them are 20% off right now. They run true to size and are very comfortable to wear for long periods of time.

$45 at Amazon
Toy deals under $50 for Cyber Monday: Up to 50% off

The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle: $20 - Save $10

Looking for a fun gift to give that's outside the box and a little more fun? This puzzle is a QR code that gets scanned once it's completely put together and offers the chance to win up to $1 million from it. Most people will win $1, but that's the fun in it.

$20 at StackSocial