Mac Users Can Snag a Lifetime PDF Expert License for Just $70 at StackSocial

Trying to edit PDF files can feel unnecessarily difficult sometimes -- especially if you're a Mac user. But a $13/month Adobe Acrobat subscription isn't the only solution out there. PDF Expert allows Mac users to fix typos, remove text, update numbers add entire paragraphs and much more. And right now, you can snag a lifetime license for just $70 -- 50% off the usual price -- at StackSocial's Holiday Frenzy sale. However, there's no set expiration for this deal, so we'd recommend signing up sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

PDFs are the standard in many places, but if you own a Mac and you want to edit one you're going to need some additional tools. And with PDF Expert, editing, reorganizing and exporting are easier than ever. It allows you to quickly change any text, from individual numbers to entire paragraphs, as well as insert images, graphs and links. You can also add notes and comments, which are great when you're collaborating with other people on a project. It also make managing your PDF files easier, and allows you to merge or split PDFs, as well as add, remove or alter individual pages in the document. There is even an AI-powered enhance feature to help you clean up scans of documents and remove distortions and shadows that may appear.