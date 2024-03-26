33 Under $25 Amazon Deals Still Live After the Big Spring Sale
The Big Spring Sale has closed shop, but some of the best deals can still be had at bargain prices if you act fast.
Amazon's Big Spring Sale may have ended, but plenty of hot deals available at bargain prices are sticking around -- at least for now. There's no telling when these offers will officially jump back up to list price, but as of publication, the deals below can still be had, including discounts on Amazon's Echo Pop and streaming devices, along with fitness gear, household items and even select tech items -- all for less than $25.
Bargain hunters who missed the sale can still shop the best finds from Amazon's event that you can still snag for under $25 below, including discounts on Apple, Belkin, Anker and even some of Amazon's own devices, though at this point, prices are subject to chance at any time, so it's best to make your selection soon while there's still time.
If you're looking for a small smart speaker with a sleek design, the Echo Pop is a solid bet, and right now it's less than $25.
If you're looking for a budget streamer, this deal is a great buy. It comes with an Alexa voice remote, and it integrates well with Echo speakers if you're already in the Amazon ecosystem.
Track your time, number of jumps and calories with this smart jump rope that connects to the Renpho Health app so you can see your progress. If you're a Prime member, you can get it for just $17 when you include the on-page coupon savings.
This two-pack of ultrabright mini camping flashlights is a great deal. Right now you can score them for $12 when you clip the on-page coupon and use promo code 30GEARLIGHT to score additional savings.
More deals you can grab for under $25:
- Belkin surge protector power strip (12 outlet): $21 (save $7)
- Baseus power strip surge protector: $14 (save $6 with coupon)
- Anker 332 5-in-1 USB-C Hub: $20 (save $5)
- Ovente electric kettle (1.7 liter): $16 (save $11)
- Roku Express streaming device: $20 (save $10)
- Sharpie felt-tip pens (12-pack): $8 (save $28)
- T10 Bluetooth wireless earbuds: $20 (save $20 with coupon)
- Bagsmart toiletry hanging travel bag: $20 (save $8)
- Method foaming hand soap (3-pack): $12 (save $4)
- Purell hand sanitizer (6-pack): $16 (save $4)
- Ear wax remover tool 8-piece set: $20
- Sunny Health & Fitness abdominal exercise roller: $12 (save $8)
- Medela breast milk storage cooler kit: $22 (save $8)
- Treatlife smart dimmer outdoor plug: $19 (save $17)
- 5-outlet surge protector wall charger with USB: $10 (save $10)
- Samsonite SA5244 ergonomic lumbar support pillow: $20 (save $10)
- GooingTop LED clippable grow light for indoor plants: $22 (save $3)
- Cuisinart large salad spinner: $19 (save $6)
- Cuisinart round waffle maker: $24 (save $6)
- Apple AirTag tracker: $24 (save $5)
- Flashforge PLA filament (1.75mm) for 3D printing: $21 (save $5)
- Etekcity glass digital bathroom scale: $16 (save $4)
- Anker USB-C 100W 10-foot cable (2-pack): $16 (save $7)
- Pure Nature Argan Oil shampoo and conditioner set: $23 (save $7)
- Crest 3D White Brilliance purple teeth-whitening toothpaste (3-pack): $25 (save $2)
- GearLight LED headlamp (2-pack): 30% off with code GEARSAVE20
- Acer USB C Hub: $18 (save $7)
- Freshware food storage containers (50 Set): $16 (save $9)
- Handheld milk frother: $6 (save $4)
Check out our roundup of all the great deals happening at Amazon right now or check out the deals happening during Walmart's Super Spring Savings Week.
More shopping deals from CNET
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. Peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.