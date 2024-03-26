33 Under $25 Amazon Deals Still Live After the Big Spring Sale

Amazon's Big Spring Sale may have ended, but plenty of hot deals available at bargain prices are sticking around -- at least for now. There's no telling when these offers will officially jump back up to list price, but as of publication, the deals below can still be had, including discounts on Amazon's Echo Pop and streaming devices, along with fitness gear, household items and even select tech items -- all for less than $25.

Bargain hunters who missed the sale can still shop the best finds from Amazon's event that you can still snag for under $25 below, including discounts on Apple, Belkin, Anker and even some of Amazon's own devices, though at this point, prices are subject to chance at any time, so it's best to make your selection soon while there's still time.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: $20 If you're looking for a budget streamer, this deal is a great buy. It comes with an Alexa voice remote, and it integrates well with Echo speakers if you're already in the Amazon ecosystem. Details Save $10 $20 at Amazon

Renpho Smart Jump Rope: $20 Track your time, number of jumps and calories with this smart jump rope that connects to the Renpho Health app so you can see your progress. If you're a Prime member, you can get it for just $17 when you include the on-page coupon savings. Details Save $10 $20 at Amazon

GearLight LED FlashLight (2-pack): $12 This two-pack of ultrabright mini camping flashlights is a great deal. Right now you can score them for $12 when you clip the on-page coupon and use promo code 30GEARLIGHT to score additional savings. Details Save $18 $12 at Amazon

More deals you can grab for under $25:

Check out our roundup of all the great deals happening at Amazon right now or check out the deals happening during Walmart's Super Spring Savings Week.