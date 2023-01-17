$25 Is All You Need to Score a Lifetime License for Microsoft Office for Mac

You're probably well versed in the Microsoft Office suite of apps through work or school, but getting full access on your personal computer often means ponying up for a . And if you want to avoid signing up for yet another monthly service, the alternative is a pricey lifetime license for your computer at home that could set you back as much as $349.

Neither option is particularly appealing, but right now Mac users can skip the headache altogether and score for a one-time payment of just $25. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for this package, though the deal expires later this week, so get on it if you want to nab a copy at this price.

This Office package includes lifetime access to full versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and OneNote, making it a great choice for Mac users who want the convenience of access to classic Microsoft Office apps on their Mac computer, whether it's for work or personal use. Once you make your purchase, you'll get an instant download link as well as the software license keys you'll need to complete installation. And updates are included.

A few important notes -- you will be purchasing a single key, which must be redeemed within 30 days and only works on a single computer. Additionally, Microsoft OneDrive Cloud Storage is not included. This product also requires Mac users to update their OS to Version 11 Big Sur or Monterey Version 12.

If you use even one of these programs and hate the idea of having to shell out money on a monthly service you don't necessarily need every day, this might be an offer worth snatching up while you still can.