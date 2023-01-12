11 Unique Valentine's Day Gifts for Your Special Guy

When it comes to Valentine's Day, it's fun to give a token of your love to that special someone. As Feb. 14 approaches, there's no need to scour the internet for that perfect gift to win your guy's heart, because we've curated this handy list of fantastic options. Whether you're looking for a modern spin on a classic, like a box of chocolates, or something unique, like a flavorful spice kit, you'll find it here. There's something for every dude: a portable Bluetooth speaker for the music lover, a massage gun for the athlete, a plant for the man with the green thumb and even a luxe robe for the guy who loves to lounge. And for the practical fellow? The perfect travel mug.

So scroll through and peruse this festive gift guide -- we challenge Cupid to do better. You're sure to find a unique gift that will show him just how amazing you think he is on Valentine's Day.

Brumate The Toddy travel mug is a leak-proof, insulated wonder. Your man's drink will stay hot (or cold) for 20 times longer than a regular mug. The locking lid features a magnetic closure that keeps it open for sipping, plus the ambidextrous handle can go both ways. The Toddy -- which has more than 2,900 five-star reviews on Amazon -- comes in over 20 colors and three sizes (16oz, 22oz and 32oz). The newest color is Ruby red, perfect for Valentine's Day. You can even personalize it for $10 extra. You're receiving price alerts for BrüMate Toddy - 16oz 100% Leak Proof Insulated Coffee Mug with Handle & Lid - Stainless Steel Coffee Travel Mug - Double Walled Coffee Cup (Matte Navy)

Target A twist on the classic Valentine's Day perfume gift, this handy sampler provides four trial-size vials of Goodfellow & Co.'s fresh scents for men. Fragrances include a half-ounce of each: No. 01 Blue Sage & Tonka, No. 02 Juniper & Sandalwood, No. 06 Cedarwood & Geranium and No. 07 Spiced Ginger & Rum. No matter which scent he prefers, you both win. You're receiving price alerts for Men's Cologne Sampler Gift Set - Trial Size - 2 fl oz/4ct - Goodfellow & Co

Max Brenner Who doesn't enjoy a good old-fashioned box of chocolates on Valentine's Day? Go classic and order Max Brenner's A Chocolate Love Story gift box this year. Your man can sink his teeth into 27 pieces of decadent chocolate pralines. Each cube of handmade chocolate is made in the French praline tradition and it includes modern designs and flavors.

David Carnoy/CNET The JBL Go 3's durable design, coupled with surprisingly decent sound for its tiny size, make it one of the top micro Bluetooth speakers out there. That's why it made CNET's list of the best Bluetooth speakers. It's a great gift for the guy in your life who travels a lot or likes listening to music or podcasts around the house. Available in multiple colors, it has an IP67 water-resistance rating, meaning it can be dunked in water and it's dust-proof. Battery life is rated at up to 5 hours. To learn more, read the full JBL Go 3 review from CNET audio guru David Carnoy.

Wahl If you've got a practical dude, something sensible like the Wahl Lithium Ion MultiGroom is an ideal gift. It's a top-notch trimmer and hirsute fellows are sure to appreciate it. This gadget is adjustable to 10 positions between 1.5 and 13 mm. It comes with four interchangeable heads -- a precision detailer, a dual shaver, a stubble blade and a T-blade -- as well as six guides, three for stubble and three for precision trimming. In fact, it made CNET's list of the best beard trimmers of 2023. You're receiving price alerts for Wahl Lithium Ion MultiGroom

Plants.com A bouquet of flowers is nice, but will eventually die. Get creative and show your love with a cute gift that will last a lot longer: a heart-shaped bamboo plant. This guy does best in 3-4 hours of bright, filtered sunlight and a once-per-week watering. Simple! If you want to go deluxe, make your bamboo a double (or triple) heart and even add a candle.

Odd Bird The earthy colors and luxe texture of Odd Bird's Limited Edition Altin Robe Collection will delight any lounger. Handmade in small batches, these robes get better with age, just like your Valentine. The mid-weight linen/cotton blend is lovely for warmer temperatures so it's great year-round. Bonus: the Altin designs are unisex so you might be able to share. Make your order extra special and add embroidery.

Uncommon Goods If the special guy in your life doesn't need more "stuff," here's a fun gift that's straight from the heart. This little box comes with 40 wooden tickets, each with treats and offers for your partner to redeem. Breakfast in bed? Massage? His pick on movie night? The possibilities are endless. Bonus: You can personalize the box with his name on the front.

Opinel A folding knife from classic French company Opinel makes a unique Valentine's Day gift. The No. 8 is a classic folding knife that's nearly unchanged from 1890. It features a handsome Beechwood handle and stainless steel blade. You're receiving price alerts for Opinel folding knife

Rick Broida/CNET A massage is a romantic gesture, so getting him unlimited muscle-relaxing rubs is a perfect gift for Valentine's Day. CNET's pick for the best overall massage gun is the Theragun Elite, but if you don't want to spend $400 on a Valentine's gift, the Theragun Mini is here to fulfill your dude's massage needs. With the Theragun Mini, he can knead his sore muscles using three different speeds. It provides 150 minutes of battery life and it's actually quiet, making it nicely portable. You're receiving price alerts for Theragun Mini - Handheld Electric Massage Gun - Compact Muscle and Deep Tissue Treatment for Any Athlete On The Go - Portable Percussion Massager with QuietForce Technology - 4th Generation - Black