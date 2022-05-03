When Is 'Doctor Strange 2' Coming to Disney Plus? What to Know

Ready to watch Marvel's latest colossal superhero flick? Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the sequel to 2016's Doctor Strange, hits cinemas on Friday.

But what about at-home streaming options? You might be expecting the Benedict Cumberbatch-starring movie to hit Disney Plus shortly after release, based on previous Marvel movies. That's very possible. Let's dive into the details below.

When will Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hit Disney Plus?

The short answer: Disney hasn't released official word on when exactly Doctor Strange 2 will hit Disney Plus. But that doesn't mean we can't speculate based on previous Disney Plus releases.

In 2021 (and 2022), a trio of Marvel movies all headed to Disney Plus on the day of theatrical release or a couple of months after. In July, Black Widow saw a day-and-date release, hitting Disney Plus (accessed with a fee on top of the subscription) simultaneously with cinemas.

Enter a new dimension of Strange. Watch the official trailer for Marvel Studios' #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness. Only in theaters May 6. pic.twitter.com/p1S4Vq5HBc — Doctor Strange (@DrStrange) February 13, 2022

In September, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hit theaters, then headed to Disney Plus after over two months (or 70 days). In November, Eternals opened in theaters, then it also reached Disney Plus over two months later (68 days). (Note: Christmas release Spider-Man: No Way Home likely won't reach Disney Plus anytime soon, due to a complicated license-sharing deal with Sony.)

So does that mean we can expect Doctor Strange 2 to hit Disney Plus sometime in July? If we add the 70 days from its May 6 release, that pegs it somewhere near a July 15 Disney Plus release date.

This could move back even further if the end of Ms. Marvel (starting June 8) on Disney Plus comes into play, as well as the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8. Stay tuned for official word from Disney (we'll update this post).