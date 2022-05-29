10 Sci-Fi Movies on Disney Plus You Need to Watch

Disney Plus isn't on the level of, say, Netflix or Prime Video when it comes to sci-fi movies, but there are still some real classics on the service.



Here are our picks for the movies you can't miss...

The best science fiction movies on Disney Plus

Disney 10. Avatar Avatar occupies such a strange place in our collective imagination. Not too long ago, it was the highest-grossing movie in history, yet somehow the cultural footprint it left behind feels surprisingly shallow. That could change with the release of Avatar 2, if it ever comes. For now, it could be fun to rewatch Avatar, an imperfect, formulaic movie in some ways, but incredibly imaginative and bold in others.

Disney 9. Flight of the Navigator If you're aged between 38 and 42, chances are you've seen Flight of the Navigator roughly 37 times on average.



Flight of the Navigator is the very definition of cult classic. It was one of the very first movies to make use of CGI, and certain elements have dated, but this 1986 movie scratches a nostalgia itch like few others.

Disney/Pixar 8. WALL-E WALL-E is far from my favorite Pixar movie, but it's probably the most sci-fi of the bunch. It's also quite good. It has ham-fisted things to say about the environment and our overreliance on technology, but it's still good.

Buena Vista Pictures 7. Honey, I Shrunk the Kids Honey, I Shrunk the Kids is sci-fi, right? It involves fiction and science.



I rewatched it recently with my kids, and everyone had a blast. The 1989-era special effects haven't aged well, but for the most part, it's hilarious and fun. Perfect for a low-key family movie night.

Walt Disney Pictures 6. Tron: Legacy Now we're talking.



Tron: Legacy is hardly a classic by any stretch of the imagination, but it's fun. Much like many of the films on this list, it's objectively... not very good but enjoyable for reasons of nostalgia and the place Tron holds in our cultural imagination.

Disney Plus 5. Tron If you're gonna watch Tron Legacy, why not watch the original? It's aged about as well as you could expect, but come on! It's Tron! Watch it.

Marvel 4. Thor: Ragnarok I'm really stretching the bounds of science fiction with this entry, but Thor: Ragnarok is -- for my money -- the best Marvel movie.



It's the most stylish, the most compelling and easily the funniest of the bunch. It's pure joy.

Pixar 3. Inside Out Inside Out is hardly sci-fi, but I'm adding it here because...



1. It uses a beautiful, well considered sci-fi aesthetic. 2. It's probably my favorite Pixar movie.



Everyone should watch Inside Out regardless of the genre.

Marvel Studios 3. Avengers: Endgame Avengers: Endgame features travel through time and space, so it clearly belongs in the science fiction bucket.



It's also clearly the best Avengers movie, and one of the best flicks in the extensive MCU. Great ending, great stakes, great characters. They nailed it.

Disney 2. The Empire Strikes Back The Empire Strikes Back is your default choice for best Star Wars movie for a reason: It's good! Very good, in fact.



It receives bog standard praise for being "dark" or "gritty," but The Empire Strikes Back is simply a tight, well-structured flick that makes great use of its iconic character set. It's also beautifully shot. Every frame of this movie is glorious to look at.



Many of the most iconic Star Wars moments take place in this movie. It rules.