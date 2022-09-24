Something strange is afoot in Netflix's upcoming film They Cloned Tyrone.

When Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris (WandaVision's Monica Rambeau) go busting into what looks like a mysterious lab, they may have stumbled into more than they bargained for. The trailer, out Saturday during Netflix's Tudum global fan event, shows the trio trying to unravel a government conspiracy in this sci-fi comedy -- and marshaling support to figure out what's going on.

"Someone is conducting experiments on us," one character says in the trailer, which shows clips of guys in lab coats recording phone calls, as well as rows of surveillance monitors and creepy pod-type containers that look oddly similar to the Love Is Blind pods.

They Cloned Tyrone is directed by Juel Taylor, who co-wrote Creed II. Netflix hasn't announced a release date.