Live: Amazon Event Wednesday Probe Crashes Into Asteroid Prime Day 2: Oct. 11-12 Tesla AI Day Hurricane Ian Satellite Images Save on iPad Pro Refurbs Apple Watch Ultra Review EarthLink Internet Review
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Culture Entertainment

'They Cloned Tyrone' Teaser Stars Jamie Foxx and John Boyega in a Sci-Fi Mystery

In the upcoming Netflix movie a trio of friends try to solve a widespread conspiracy.

Erin Carson headshot
Erin Carson
Closeup of Jamie Foxx in They Cloned Tyrone
Netflix video screenshot by Leslie Katz/CNET

Something strange is afoot in Netflix's upcoming film They Cloned Tyrone. 

When Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris (WandaVision's Monica Rambeau) go busting into what looks like a mysterious lab, they may have stumbled into more than they bargained for. The trailer, out Saturday during Netflix's Tudum global fan event, shows the trio trying to unravel a government conspiracy in this sci-fi comedy -- and marshaling support to figure out what's going on. 

"Someone is conducting experiments on us," one character says in the trailer, which shows clips of guys in lab coats recording phone calls, as well as rows of surveillance monitors and creepy pod-type containers that look oddly similar to the Love Is Blind pods. 

Sign Up for Netflix
See at Netflix

They Cloned Tyrone is directed by Juel Taylor, who co-wrote Creed II. Netflix hasn't announced a release date. 

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

See all photos

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

See all photos