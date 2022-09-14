Netflix's Tudum Fan Event Teases 'Bridgerton,' 'The Witcher,' 'Money Heist' and More

Netflix just dropped the trailer for its second annual Tudum event, and it's packed with appearances from Chris Hemsworth, Kerry Washington, Kid Cudi, Bridgerton cast members and other stars. The streamer is encouraging fans around the world to mark their calendars for Sept. 24 to catch the latest news for its shows and games.

A marquee celebration for Netflix, Tudum will stream virtually in 29 languages, from regions such as the US, India, Korea, Europe and Latin America. Fans can expect announcements for TV series like The Witcher, Stranger Things, Squid Game, Outer Banks, The Umbrella Academy, Elite and Money Heist spinoff, Berlin. Movies in the lineup include Extraction 2, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, The School for Good and Evil and Enola Holmes 2. For gamers, tune in for news about Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, Triviaverse, Compass Point: West, Kentucky Route Zero and more.

Netflix

Tudum will air five different events on YouTube throughout the day with a live launch from Korea at 11:00 a.m. KST. Here's a look at the schedule from Netflix:

At 11:00 a.m. KST (7:00 pm PT September 23), Tudum kicks off with an exciting show out of Korea.

At 11:00 a.m. IST (10:30 pm PT, September 23), fans will be treated to a fun look at what's ahead from India.

At 10:00 a.m. PT, Tudum kicks off as a two-part show with Part 1 out of the United States and Europe, and Part 2 at 11:30 a.m. PT out of Latin America, including surprises from other countries.

At 1:00 p.m. JST September 25 (9:00 pm PT September 24), stars from Japan will close out Tudum with a celebration of our Japanese entertainment.

Per the streamer, fans will get a look at more than 120 shows, games and movies, and "never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks, as well as interviews with Netflix's biggest stars and creators."