Culture Entertainment

'The Mandalorian' Season 4 Is Already Written

Creator Jon Favreau tells BFM TV he wrote scripts for a fourth season while season 3 was in post-production.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane
Mando and Grogu take a knee
We might see more of Mando and Grogu after season 3 of The Mandalorian.
Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian season 3 kicks off next week, but creator Jon Favreau told BFM TV that he's already written season 4 of the Disney Plus Star Wars show. Lucasfilm hasn't officially announced the fourth season.

Disney Plus: Check out the Star Wars library
See at Disney+

"We have to know where we're going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode," he said in an interview with the French news outlet. "I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story."

It's especially important since upcoming shows like Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew take place in the same time period as The Mandalorian (the years after Return of the Jedi), meaning their plotlines are likely to intersect in a similar manner to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Disney didn't respond to a request for comment about season 4.

