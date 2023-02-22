'The Mandalorian' Season 4 Is Already Written

The Mandalorian season 3 kicks off next week, but creator Jon Favreau told BFM TV that he's already written season 4 of the Star Wars show. Lucasfilm hasn't officially announced the fourth season.

"We have to know where we're going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode," he said in an interview with the French news outlet. "I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story."

It's especially important since upcoming shows like Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew take place in the same time period as The Mandalorian (the years after Return of the Jedi), meaning their plotlines are likely to intersect in a similar manner to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Disney didn't respond to a request for comment about season 4.