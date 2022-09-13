New Star Wars Show 'Skeleton Crew': Get a First Look at Jude Law in Space

The younglings sometimes get forgotten. Not in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, a Disney Plus coming-of-age story about younglings lost in a galaxy far, far away. Fans got the look at star Jude Law in an image from the show at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, on Saturday.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew star Jude Law is here! pic.twitter.com/c5VVeTbw7L — Sean Keane@D23 (@SpectacularSean) September 10, 2022

As we noted in May, Skeleton Crew follows a group of kids who find themselves adrift in space. We don't know yet if Law will be a mentor and friend to the kids, or some kind of villain.

Created by Spider-man director Jon Watts, the series doesn't have a release date yet, but is reportedly inspired by classic Stephen Spielberg movies.