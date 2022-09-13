iOS 16 Is Here Disney D23 Expo: Everything Announced iPhone 14 vs. 13 iPhone 14 Preorder Deals $200 Off Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 Best Wi-Fi Speakers Apple TV Plus: Best Movies Roku Software Update
New Star Wars Show 'Skeleton Crew': Get a First Look at Jude Law in Space

Law stars in Disney's coming-of-age series about kids who find themselves adrift in space.

The younglings sometimes get forgotten. Not in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, a Disney Plus coming-of-age story about younglings lost in a galaxy far, far away. Fans got the look at star Jude Law in an image from the show at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, on Saturday.

As we noted in May, Skeleton Crew follows a group of kids who find themselves adrift in space. We don't know yet if Law will be a mentor and friend to the kids, or some kind of villain.

Created by Spider-man director Jon Watts, the series doesn't have a release date yet, but is reportedly inspired by classic Stephen Spielberg movies

