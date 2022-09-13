New Star Wars Show 'Skeleton Crew': Get a First Look at Jude Law in Space
Law stars in Disney's coming-of-age series about kids who find themselves adrift in space.
Gael Fashingbauer Cooper
Sean Keane
The younglings sometimes get forgotten. Not in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, a Disney Plus coming-of-age story about younglings lost in a galaxy far, far away. Fans got the look at star Jude Law in an image from the show at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, on Saturday.
As we noted in May, Skeleton Crew follows a group of kids who find themselves adrift in space. We don't know yet if Law will be a mentor and friend to the kids, or some kind of villain.