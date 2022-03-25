'The Batman' Deleted Scene Reveals the Joker as Robert Pattinson Faces Barry Keoghan

Why so serious? A deleted scene from The Batman sees the Dark Knight face off with a mystery character, played by Barry Keoghan, who was cut from the finished film.

Like the scene in the film in which the Batman, played by Robert Pattinson, visits the Riddler in Arkham, the deleted scene sees the Dark Knight facing an imprisoned foe through reinforced glass. Over Batman's shoulder we get a blurry glimpse of the prisoner, whose skin is badly scarred and hair is green. Oh, and -- spoiler alert -- he has a big old toothy grin...

Of course, it's none other than the Joker. Batman's arch-nemesis doesn't appear in the finished film, but in this scene Batman comes to him for insight into the identity of the mysterious Riddler, a serial killer targeting Gotham's elite. "I think somewhere deep down you're just terrified," the Joker taunts Batman, "because you're not sure he's wrong."

Under the scarred makeup, this version of the Joker is played by Irish actor Keoghan. In the finished film, Keoghan is only heard (and half-seen) in the film's final moments, as he taunts the captured Riddler in the next cell. The movie doesn't explicitly state who this giggling character is, listing Keoghan in the credits as "Unseen Arkham Prisoner."

The Batman was a hit in theaters this month and is expected to stream on HBO Max around April 19. Check out where it sits in CNET's ranking of all the Batman movies.