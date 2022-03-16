When is 'The Batman' Coming to HBO Max? What to Know

Warner Bros.

The Batman has been packing out theaters since March 4 -- a crucial piece of information when it comes to its streaming release. The 2022 HBO Max streaming model sees Warner Bros. movies hold a 45-day exclusive theatrical release window, before heading to the streamer on day 46.

Thanks to a technical glitch on the HBO website, we no longer have to squint at our calendars and count down the days -- a release date has been pegged down (though, given it wasn't an official announcement, keep a hold of some of your breath). Head below for the full rundown.

When does The Batman come out?

The Batman exclusively hit theaters in the US and the UK on March 4, and in Australia on March 3. Thought the movie would come out earlier? It was originally scheduled to hit theaters last June.

Note that tickets for The Batman at AMC theaters will cost slightly more than usual as the chain experiments with variable pricing.

Will The Batman hit HBO Max?

Yes -- with a but. The Batman will be available for streaming on HBO Max, but not until 45 days after its theatrical release.

Let's discuss Warner Bros.' controversial "day-and-date" release plan. In 2021, Warner Bros. movies, such as Wonder Woman 1984, all headed straight to HBO Max on the same day they were released in theaters. This didn't sit well with theater companies, and a deal was struck whereby Warner Bros.' 2022 slate would be shown on the big screen during an exclusive 45-day window. If The Batman had kept its original 2021 release date, it might have gone straight to HBO Max. But that's not the case.

In a nutshell, Warner Bros. movies will hit HBO Max on day 46 of their theatrical release. A recent technical glitch on HBO's website revealed The Batman's HBO Max release date: April 19 (via Deadline).

When do tickets go on sale?

Advanced tickets went on sale Feb. 10! Giving us a month to nab a spot.

He can’t stop what’s coming. Get tickets for #TheBatman starting February 10, only in theaters March 4. pic.twitter.com/9qnJIMKMoc — The Batman (@TheBatman) January 30, 2022

What's The Batman's runtime?

Here's your warning to use the bathroom before settling in for this one.

The Batman's runtime is 2 hours and 27 minutes. That makes it the third longest superhero movie ever, behind Avengers: Endgame and Zack Snyder's Justice League.

What's The Batman about?

Why mangle words? Here are Warner Bros.' exact synopsis:

"In his second year of fighting crime, Batman uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler. Robert Pattinson delivers a raw, intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned, desperate vigilante awakened by the realization that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he's hunting."

Who's in the cast?

Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman

Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman



Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler



Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon



John Turturro as Carmine Falcone

Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson

Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth



Colin Farrell as Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot / Penguin



Trailers: 'I'm vengeance'

The Main Trailer for The Batman arrived in October.

The December trailer, titled The Bat and The Cat:

The Funeral Scene, released in January: