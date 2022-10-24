The Absolute Best Horror Movies on Hulu

Looking for the perfect chiller to watch around Halloween? Hulu's got you covered. Below is a list of great horror flicks on the streaming service that will fit right into your binge-watching queue. But before we get into that, let's cover some worthy alternates.

Hulu is home to M. Night Shyamalan's The Sixth Sense (1999), Swedish vampire story Let the Right One In (2008) and the English-language remake Let Me In (2010). There's also found footage classic The Blair Witch Project (1999), psychological horror film The Lodge (2019) and the Chloë Grace Moretz-led action flick Shadow in the Cloud (2020). Finally, you should check out body horror flick Titane (2021), Censor (2021), Spring (2014), horror comedy Fright Night (2011), and romance-gone-wrong Fresh (2022).

Now on to the main picks. All scored higher than 70 on Metacritic.

Video screenshot by Meara Isenberg/CNET Black Swan (2010) Reserve your seat for this surreal psychological horror movie about a talented ballerina's unraveling. Natalie Portman's character Nina feels pressure to embody not only the innocent and elegant White Swan but the dark and sensual Black Swan for the leading part in a production of Swan Lake. But she doesn't fit the latter swan's mold as much as newcomer Lily (Mila Kunis). The film follows her obsessive hunt for perfection.

Sundance Institute Possessor (2020) Brandon Cronenberg (son of horror filmmaker David Cronenberg) wrote and directed this movie about, you guessed it, possession. The dark flick follows an assassin (Andrea Riseborough) who takes control of stranger's bodies to execute targets. When an assignment goes awry, she's knocked out of the pilot's seat. If you like all things sci-fi and horror, dare to watch this one.

IFC Films Hatching (2022) This Finnish creature movie is plucked straight from your feathery nightmares. The flick introduces Tinja, a 12-year-old girl who discovers a strange egg that hatches into a monstrous bird. The horrendous creature contrasts greatly with her family's expectations of perfection. So it's kind of like a cursed version of E.T. Well, maybe not. You can watch and come to your own conclusions.

Video screenshot by Meara Isenberg/CNET Thelma (2017) While it's not a full-on horror flick, Thelma is a powerful supernatural thriller that deserves a spot on this best list. A young woman begins college and grows close to a fellow student. It soon becomes clear that she has unwieldy powers. This stunning, haunting Norwegian coming-of-age movie is a must-watch.