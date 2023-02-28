Super Mario Bros. Movie Is Coming Out Two Days Early

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will come to US theaters on Wednesday, April 5, the official Twitter account said, two days earlier than its previous Friday, April 7, release date. The Nintendo video game adaptation stars Chris Pratt as the iconic red-capped hero.

Wahoo! The #SuperMarioMovie is moving from April 7 to April 5 in the US and in more than 60 markets around the world. The movie hits theaters in additional markets in April and May, with Japan opening April 28. pic.twitter.com/CjlikfC3cu — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) February 28, 2023

A new trailer for the movie will also drop during a Nintendo Direct livestream next Thursday, March 9, the company said last week.

It'll be the second of the movie's trailers to arrive in such a livestream -- the first was revealed last October. We also got a retro-inspired Super Bowl commercial earlier this month.

The movie also stars Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.