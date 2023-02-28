Supreme Court and Student Loans Xiaomi 13 Pro's Charger Pokemon Day DIY Phones Repairs Logitech Blue Sona Mic 6 Useful Black-Owned Apps Eat Healthy on a Budget Heart-Healthy Foods
Super Mario Bros. Movie Is Coming Out Two Days Early

Let's a-go to the theater on April 5.

Sean Keane
Mario and Luigi's cinematic adventure lands in US theaters on April 5.
Illumination

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will come to US theaters on Wednesday, April 5, the official Twitter account said, two days earlier than its previous Friday, April 7, release date. The Nintendo video game adaptation stars Chris Pratt as the iconic red-capped hero.

A new trailer for the movie will also drop during a Nintendo Direct livestream next Thursday, March 9, the company said last week.

It'll be the second of the movie's trailers to arrive in such a livestream -- the first was revealed last October. We also got a retro-inspired Super Bowl commercial earlier this month.

The movie also stars Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.

