'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Final Trailer Coming in Nintendo Direct

We're getting another Nintendo Direct next month, but this one won't be about upcoming Switch games. Instead, the March 9 livestream will reveal the final trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie.

"Join us at 2:00 p.m. PT on 3/9 for the world premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie's final trailer!" it said, before setting fans' expectations. "No game information will be included in this #NintendoDirect."

Along with the announcement of the upcoming trailer, the company also revealed a new poster inspired by the infamous Rainbow Road, which is often one of the toughest tracks in the Mario Kart games.

It'll be the second of the movie's trailers to come in a Nintendo Direct -- our first glimpse came in a similar livestream last October. We also got a retro-inspired Super Bowl commercial earlier this month.

The movie is scheduled to hit US theaters on April 7. It stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.