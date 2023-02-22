National Margarita Day Deals PSVR 2 Review Figure Out Your Heart Age Microsoft, Nvidia Ink Deal Limiting Bing's AI Chatbot Meta Quest's Hand-Tracking Update How to Deduct Work Expenses 7 Ways to Make Friends as an Adult
'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Final Trailer Coming in Nintendo Direct

Take a ride on Rainbow Road before the movie's release.

Sean Keane
Donkey Kong, Peach, Mario, Toad and Cranky drive along Rainbow Road.
Donkey Kong, Peach, Mario, Toad and Cranky race along Rainbow Road, a blue shell on their tails.
Nintendo/Illumination

We're getting another Nintendo Direct next month, but this one won't be about upcoming Switch games. Instead, the March 9 livestream will reveal the final trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie.

"Join us at 2:00 p.m. PT on 3/9 for the world premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie's final trailer!" it said, before setting fans' expectations. "No game information will be included in this #NintendoDirect."

Along with the announcement of the upcoming trailer, the company also revealed a new poster inspired by the infamous Rainbow Road, which is often one of the toughest tracks in the Mario Kart games.

It'll be the second of the movie's trailers to come in a Nintendo Direct -- our first glimpse came in a similar livestream last October. We also got a retro-inspired Super Bowl commercial earlier this month.

The movie is scheduled to hit US theaters on April 7. It stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.

