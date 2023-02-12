The Super Mario Bros. Super Bowl Commercial Goes in an Awesome Direction

Super Bowl commercials are a huge deal and we usually see bucketloads of big movies trailers make their debut during the big game. This year Illumination and Nintendo are releasing a brand-new trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie and it's... not what I expected.

Instead of revealing new footage, this trailer is for the Mario heads. It's a full blown remake of the Mario Rap, the intro from the old school The Super Mario Bros. Super Show that ran from 1989 until December 1991 and starred Lou Albano as Mario.

Here's the original if you want to compare...

I am obsessed. As a long term Mario fan who absolutely remembers this rap, this is a perfect way to bring idiots like me onboard with the upcoming movie. There's also a new website that you absolutely have to check out.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is scheduled to hit US theaters on April 7 and stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.