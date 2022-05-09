'Ahsoka' Star Wars Spinoff Begins Production

Time for Ahsoka Tano fans to get excited. Production on the former Jedi's live-action Disney Plus series began Monday, the official Star Wars Twitter account revealed.

The tweet was accompanied by a photo of a director's chair sporting the show's logo, along with writer and executive producer Dave Filoni's signature cowboy hat -- hinting that Filoni will direct at least one episode of the show.

Ahsoka, an Original series, starts production today. pic.twitter.com/b5WgGBihHo — Star Wars (@starwars) May 9, 2022

It's unclear how many episodes we'll get or when the series will premiere, but it'll likely be sometime in 2023.

Ahsoka made her animated debut as Anakin Skywalker's Padwawan in 2008's The Clone Wars (which was set between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith) and played a pivotal role in the seven-season series that followed. She appeared again in followup show Rebels, and was voiced by Ashley Eckstein in both.

Rosario Dawson took on the role when Ahsoka made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian season 2 (where she had the honor of revealing Baby Yoda's real name) , and showed up in The Book of Boba Fett earlier this year. Her spinoff series will take place in this timeframe -- a few years after Return of the Jedi. Filoni was among the chief creative forces behind all four series, and has guided the character's journey closely.

Our next helping of Disney Plus Star Wars comes in the form of Obi-Wan Kenobi's solo show, which kicks off on May 27. It'll be followed by Andor and season 3 of The Mandalorian, but they don't have release dates yet.

