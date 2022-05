Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts is working on a Star Wars show inspired by "classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the '80s," Vanity Fair reported Tuesday. The series is apparently set in the era following Return of the Jedi, much like The Mandalorian, and will presumably come to Disney Plus.

Neither Lucasfilm nor Disney Plus immediately responded to requests for comment.

This article will be updated shortly.