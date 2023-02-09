Spider-Man Noir Live-Action Show in Works at Amazon

A new live-action Spider-Man show is in the works at Amazon, and it likely won't feature a hero dressed in red. The show will be about Spider-Man Noir, according to a report from Variety confirmed by Amazon.

The untitled project "will follow an older, grizzled superhero in 1930s New York City," according to the entertainment news outlet. It'll be set in its own universe, and the main character won't be Peter Parker. Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street, The Cloverfield Paradox) will write.

Spider-Man Noir appeared in CGI animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (where he was voiced by Nicholas Cage), animated show Ultimate Spider-Man, but originated in comics back in 2009.

In 2022, Amazon said that it had ordered multiple live-action series based on Marvel characters controlled by Sony Pictures, only revealing Silk: Spider Society at the time.