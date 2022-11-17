Amazon Orders Multiple Live-Action Marvel-Sony Shows

Amazon officially ordered multiple live-action shows based off Marvel characters controlled by Sony Pictures, the company announced in a release Thursday.

The first series in the agreement is titled Silk: Spider Society, which follows the character Cindy Moon, a Korean-American woman bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker. The show follows Moon as she escapes imprisonment, searches for her missing family and learns to master her abilities to become the superhero Silk.

Angela Kang, who developed the Walking Dead, will serve as showrunner, and she is joined by Academy Award winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Kang, Lord and Miller will executive produce the series alongside former Sony chairperson Amy Pascal.

"I'm beyond thrilled to be joining the Amazon Studios family for this next chapter of my career," Kang said. "[I] am so excited to dive in to my first challenge -- bringing Korean-American superhero Silk to life on screen."

"Angela is a pro's pro whose perspective and creativity we greatly respect and admire," Lord and Miller said. "She loves these characters and we feel really lucky for the chance to work with her to bring Cindy Moon's story to the world."

It's not known when the series will premiere, but it will debut domestically on MGM+'s linear channel and globally on Prime Video.

