Sony Delays Three Spider-Man Universe Movies, Announces Karate Kid

Sony has delayed five of its upcoming movies, with three set in the Marvel/Spider-Man universe.

Kraven the Hunter has been moved from Jan. 13, 2023 to Oct. 6, 2023. The movie will feature Kraven, a character who sets himself up as a rival to Spider-Man in the comic book series.

Madame Web, which will star Dakota Johnson in another new Spider-Man spinoff movie, has been shifted from Oct. 6, 2023 out to Feb. 16, 2024.

Lastly, an untitled Sony/Marvel universe movie has been delayed slightly from June 7, 2024 to July 12, 2024.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is still set to release on June 2, 2023, however.

Sony also announced a new Karate Kid movie, which it said will mark the return of the original franchise and will hit theaters on June 7, 2024. Its release comes as Karate Kid series Cobra Kai revived popularity in the 1984 movie.

Read also: Every Spider-Man Movie Ranked, From Spider-Man 3 to No Way Home