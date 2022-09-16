Should You Upgrade to iPhone 14? iPhone 14 Deals iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max Review Don't Update to iOS 16 Yet Apple Watch 8 Review Apple Watch SE (2022) Review Apple Watch 8 Deal Google's $100M Settlement
Culture Entertainment

Sony Delays Three Spider-Man Universe Movies, Announces Karate Kid

Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter have been delayed.

Corinne Reichert headshot
Corinne Reichert
Spider-Man crouches on the top of a streetlamp.
Sony

Sony has delayed five of its upcoming movies, with three set in the Marvel/Spider-Man universe. 

Kraven the Hunter has been moved from Jan. 13, 2023 to Oct. 6, 2023. The movie will feature Kraven, a character who sets himself up as a rival to Spider-Man in the comic book series.

Madame Web, which will star Dakota Johnson in another new Spider-Man spinoff movie, has been shifted from Oct. 6, 2023 out to Feb. 16, 2024.

Lastly, an untitled Sony/Marvel universe movie has been delayed slightly from June 7, 2024 to July 12, 2024.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is still set to release on June 2, 2023, however.

Sony also announced a new Karate Kid movie, which it said will mark the return of the original franchise and will hit theaters on June 7, 2024. Its release comes as Karate Kid series Cobra Kai revived popularity in the 1984 movie.

